Man accused of anti-Asian bias attack against man, son in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in an anti-Asian bias attack against a man and his son in Queens.

Authorities say 44-year-old Raul Ramos walked up to a 47-year-old man and his 10-year-old son on Thursday morning on Queens Boulevard.

The man allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and pushed the man's head before running away.

Ramos was arrested late Saturday on a charge of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The man and his son were not injured.

