Former New Jersey cop, football coach accused of sexually assaulting children on team

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A former New Jersey police officer and football coach was accused of sexually assaulting two children on his team.Police said 59-year-old Edward Giles, a community resource officer, was arrested and charged with numerous serious sexual crimes allegedly committed while serving as the youth football director of the East Orange Police Athletic League.Giles, a 30-year veteran of the East Orange Police Department, is accused of assaulting two student-athletes while coaching the East Orange Wildcats youth football team.He allegedly assaulted one victim on several occasions from 1998 into 2000 when he was 11 through 13 years old, and a second victim was assaulted several times from 2002 into 2003 when he was between 12 and 13 years old.The alleged incidents occurred at his home on the 300 block of West 4th Avenue in Roselle, officials said.Giles was arrested Friday and will appear in court on Sunday.He faces several charges, including first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child victim over whom the defendant had supervisory or disciplinary power.Anyone with information about the activities of Giles is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420. The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to any additional indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.----------