Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI crash that injured mom, 3-year-old

BRIDGEHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Former real estate broker Robert Futterman is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.Futterman, 60, was charged after police say he crashed into a car with a mother and her 3-year-old son inside in the Hamptons on Tuesday.They suffered minor injuries.He is charged with driving while impaired, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.Authorities say Futterman was also arrested earlier this month for allegedly operating his boat while intoxicated in Sag Harbor.He also has an August 2011 arrest for driving while intoxicated in Bridgehampton with four children ages 12 to 15 in the vehicle.