Foster child found chained, padlocked in New Jersey abuse case

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 12-year-old foster child was found chained and padlocked inside a home in New Jersey, according to authorities.Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said that 66-year-old Wanser Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.Police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Clinton Avenue just after 10:10 a.m. Thursday on a wellness check of a 12-year old student.Responding officers located the boy confined to a bedroom and tethered to a fan by chains and padlocks.The boy, a foster child in the care of Brown, was transported to University Hospital for evaluation.He was subsequently released to the custody of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency."Thanks to the courage of a concerned teacher, who requested a wellness check, this foster child was rescued," Ambrose said. "We are investigating this incident along with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office to gather as much information as possible about how and why this child was put in this horrific situation. We are pleased that he's now safe, and we are grateful that his teacher suspected that he was in need of police assistance."The incident remains under investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Newark Police Division and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.----------