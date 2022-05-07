Arts & Entertainment

Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct

EMBED <>More Videos

Fred Savage fired from show after inappropriate conduct allegations

LOS ANGELES -- A Hollywood bombshell dropped Friday night -- Fred Savage has been fired from ABC's "The Wonder Years" reboot following multiple allegations of "inappropriate conduct" in his role as executive producer and director.

Savage was the main star of the original series from 1988.

A spokesman for 20th Television released a statement saying:

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of "The Wonder Years."

So far, the details on the nature of the allegations are unclear, but he has been the subject of a couple misconduct accusations in the past.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebrityentertainmenttelevisionhollywoodinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 man dead, another injured after gunman fires shots into barbershop
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Men smash window of store with sledgehammer in jewelry store robbery
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
AccuWeather Alert: Raw and rainy
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's dad
Adopt-In-The-Park event at Wollman Rink in Central Park May 7
Show More
Feds accuse Starbucks of retaliation against pro-union employees
Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day
Officials call to make NYC streets safer following rise in accidents
Part of building collapses in Newark
Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks
More TOP STORIES News