2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Freehold, New Jersey crash

Authorities say a 74-year-old woman driving a Lexus sideswiped two cars on Route 9 in Freehold, then rear-ended another car, which in turn rear-ended the fifth car.
Two passengers in one of the cars, a 52-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from Marlboro were killed.
The driver of another car, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition.
The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries.
