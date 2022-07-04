2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Freehold, New Jersey crash

2 people klilled, 2 severely hurt in 5-car crash in Freehold

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving five cars in New Jersey killed two passengers and left two drivers seriously injured.

Authorities say a 74-year-old woman driving a Lexus sideswiped two cars on Route 9 in Freehold, then rear-ended another car, which in turn rear-ended the fifth car.

Two passengers in one of the cars, a 52-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from Marlboro were killed.

The driver of another car, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition.

The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries.

