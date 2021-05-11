Freight elevator drops with 25 people inside in Brooklyn

The incident was reported at a building on 34th Street shortly after 10 a.m.
The elevator fell halfway before the emergency brakes kicked in.
One person suffered a minor injury to their back.
The Department of Buildings said their preliminary investigation indicates that the freight elevator was carrying 25 people and a large amount of IT equipment when it dropped from the first floor to the basement.
The DOB's investigation is ongoing.
