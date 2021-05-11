Freight elevator drops with 25 people inside in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A freight elevator partially collapsed with approximately 25 people inside on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at a building on 34th Street shortly after 10 a.m.

The elevator fell halfway before the emergency brakes kicked in.



One person suffered a minor injury to their back.

The Department of Buildings said their preliminary investigation indicates that the freight elevator was carrying 25 people and a large amount of IT equipment when it dropped from the first floor to the basement.

The DOB's investigation is ongoing.

