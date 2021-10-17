Gabby Petito Foundation holds first fundraiser on Long Island

That is the mission statement for the Gabby Petito Foundation, which hosted its first fundraiser in Patchogue on Sunday. The fundraiser started at 1 p.m. and there was music, raffles, food, and donations.
This comes after a watershed of tears following the young woman's tragic ending. What began as a cross-country tour with her boyfriend, to be documented on social media, turned into a missing person's case, which ended with the discovery of her strangled body out west in Wyoming.
On Sunday, those who loved the 22-year-old and those who just want to help, came out to give.
"We're here to raise money and have some good food and a good time in her memory," said event director Christian Cabrera.
Meanwhile, the search continues for Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, and now a person of interest. He returned to his parents' house in Florida without her, and without offering any answers.
