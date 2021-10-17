Society

Gabby Petito Foundation holds first fundraiser on Long Island

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gabby Petito Foundation hosts first fundraiser on Long Island

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island native Gabby Petito's family is hoping to turn their personal tragedy into a positive for others.

That is the mission statement for the Gabby Petito Foundation, which hosted its first fundraiser in Patchogue on Sunday. The fundraiser started at 1 p.m. and there was music, raffles, food, and donations.

This comes after a watershed of tears following the young woman's tragic ending. What began as a cross-country tour with her boyfriend, to be documented on social media, turned into a missing person's case, which ended with the discovery of her strangled body out west in Wyoming.

On Sunday, those who loved the 22-year-old and those who just want to help, came out to give.

"We're here to raise money and have some good food and a good time in her memory," said event director Christian Cabrera.



Meanwhile, the search continues for Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, and now a person of interest. He returned to his parents' house in Florida without her, and without offering any answers.

ALSO READ | What Gabby Petito's death by strangulation could mean for Brian Laundrie's case
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypatchoguesuffolk countymurdergabby petitobrian laundriefundraisermissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in NYC
Woman arrested after dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers fully vaccinated against COVID
AccuWeather: Cool and gusty
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
Video shows moments before, after killing of food delivery worker
Wake to be held for NJ woman allegedly killed by fleeing phone thief
Show More
5-year-old to donate money earned from pumpkin farming
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
COVID Update: FDA panel uncertain about mixing and matching vaccines
Evidence of water vapor found on 1 of Jupiter moons: NASA
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
More TOP STORIES News