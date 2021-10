Gabby Petito Foundation holds first fundraiser on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island native Gabby Petito's family is hoping to turn their personal tragedy into a positive for others.That is the mission statement for the Gabby Petito Foundation, which hosted its first fundraiser in Patchogue on Sunday. The fundraiser started at 1 p.m. and there was music, raffles, food, and donations.This comes after a watershed of tears following the young woman's tragic ending. What began as a cross-country tour with her boyfriend, to be documented on social media, turned into a missing person's case, which ended with the discovery of her strangled body out west in Wyoming.On Sunday, those who loved the 22-year-old and those who just want to help, came out to give."We're here to raise money and have some good food and a good time in her memory," said event director Christian Cabrera.Meanwhile, the search continues for Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, and now a person of interest. He returned to his parents' house in Florida without her, and without offering any answers.----------