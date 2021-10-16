Dad's post suggests Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, search for Laundrie continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11120753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (WABC) -- It appears Gabby Petito's ashes were scatted at Grand Teton National Park, according to a social media post by her father.On Friday, Joseph Petito posted an image from inside the park in Wyoming showing Jenny Lake in the foreground and mountain peaks in the background.He wrote "I now know why you came here. #gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you."A coroner in Wyoming says slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled.The 22-year-old woman's body was found last month near an undeveloped camping area in along the border of Grand Teton National Park.Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.The fourth week of searching Florida's Carlton Reserve for Laundriecame up empty.On Friday, police dressed in camouflage and tactical gear fanned out across a swamp.Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito, the two had been on a trip across the western U.S.A medical examiner determined the Long Island woman's cause of death was homicide by strangulation.Afundraiser is scheduled for Sunday in Patchogue on behalf of the Gabby Petito foundation.The event includes live music, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.It will take place at the 89 North Music Venue on North Ocean Avenue.----------