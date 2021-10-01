Police called to Laundrie home twice day before Gabby Petito reported missing

RELATED | Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know
The records show two "public service" calls for the home on Sept. 10. Both were marked as "problem settled."
The records also show that police were called to the Laundrie home three times on Sept. 11, the day Petito was reported missing. The first two were follow-up calls marked respectively as "problem settled" and "no police action needed." The third was an "agency assist" call, and a report was submitted afterward, the records show.
The records have been partially redacted and show no further details on the calls of service, though police said they were not 911 calls.
ABC News also obtained a photo that may show Brian Laundrie at a campground over Labor Day weekend, days before Petito was reported missing.
The picture was taken at Fort de Soto Park in Tampa Bay. Marcy and Kenny Newsom were staying there with friends.
