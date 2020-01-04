NYPD looking for 6 men in brutal New Year's Day attack in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for six people in connection to a brutal assault in Chelsea on New Year's Day.

Police say the 25-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspects inside a bar on 25th Street and 6th Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police say the six men chased the victim and pushed him into a doorway before punching and kicking him in the head repeatedly.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

