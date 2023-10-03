'General Hospital' preempted by MLB Wild Card series

The previously aired episodes will be preempted on Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Previously aired episodes of 'General Hospital' scheduled to run this week will be preempted on Tuesday, October 3, Wednesday, October 4 and possibly Thursday, October 5, due to ABC coverage of the Major League Baseball Wild Card series between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The games are scheduled to air on Channel 7 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Wednesday, and if a Game 3 is necessary, on Thursday.

Fortunately, 'General Hospital' viewers won't miss anything, as the episodes that were previously scheduled to air were re-runs.

With more than 15,000 episodes and counting, "General Hospital" is the longest-running daytime drama in American TV history.

Recently, the cast of the ABC soap opera came together to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. "General Hospital," which takes place in the fictional town of Port Charles, originally premiered on April 1, 1963.

The show's longevity is arguably exemplified by the generations of diverse cast members who have become part of the GH family.

"General Hospital" normally airs Monday through Friday on ABC. You can also stream the most recent episodes on Hulu.