'General Hospital': Some of the show's most memorable moments including a cameo from a familiar face

Sandy Kenyon Image
BySandy Kenyon WABC logo
Thursday, March 30, 2023 10:33PM
Sandy Kenyon looks back at 60 years of ABC's 'General Hospital'
Eyewitness News Reporter Sandy Kenyon takes a look back at 60 years of 'General Hospital,' including a cameo from a very familiar face.

It is the longest-running daytime drama in the history of American TV and after more than 15,000 episodes, 'General Hospital' is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a series of episodes that play like a tribute and a reunion.

Favorite stars have become like family for loyal viewers, while a new generation of performers ensures the show will remain popular for many years to come.

In the video player above, Eyewitness News Reporter Sandy Kenyon takes a look back at the show's historic run which included a cameo from a familiar-looking face.

Meanwhile, an emotional and heartfelt episode kicked off the show's 60th anniversary Wednesday as the late Sonya Eddy, who played "GH" head nurse Epiphany Johnson was honored and remembered by her cast mates.

MORE: ABC's 'General Hospital' pays tribute to beloved actress Sonya Eddy

