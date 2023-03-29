ABC's 'General Hospital' pays tribute to beloved actress Sonya Eddy

'She had a big spirit and light around her.' Stars of ABC daytime drama 'General Hospital' honor the memory of their late colleague Sonya Eddy ahead of special tribute episode.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- An emotional and heartfelt episode of ABC's daytime drama "General Hospital" will kick off the daytime drama's 60th anniversary programming. The late Sonya Eddy, who played "GH" head nurse Epiphany Johnson, will be honored and remembered by her cast mates in a special episode on Wednesday.

Eddy's co-stars fondly remembered their friend and colleague.

"She was just joy," said Maurice Benard.

"I'm getting emotional talking about it," said Kirsten Storms. "She was one of the most positive people that has ever worked in this building."

Lynn Herring said "Sonya was such a beautiful soul. Her smile would light up everybody's day. She never complained about being tired. She was a spark of joy."

"She had a big spirit and a light around her," said Donnell Turner. "You knew when she was in the room but I mean that in all the best ways."

"I know she was the head nurse of GH but she truly was that figure in our personal lives," said Rebecca Herbst. "It's been really hard."

"She had such a mix of humor and strength," said Finola Hughes. "She would laugh at anything and gave the best hugs I ever had."

Storms agreed. "I told her once she gave good hugs, and from that point on she hugged me every time she saw me."