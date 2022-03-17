Arts & Entertainment

George Clinton honored in New Jersey ahead of his 80th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

George Clinton honored in NJ ahead of his 80th birthday

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The "Godfather of Funk" George Clinton is being honored in his native New Jersey this week as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

The town of Plainfield, where Clinton worked for many years, was renaming Passaic Street after the music legend.

A bronze plaque was being erected where tje Silk Palace barbershop once stood and Clinton formed the Parliaments.

The group started as doo-wop and evolved into Parliaments Funkadelic, incorporating funk, R&B, Gospel, rock, and more, with outlandish fashion and fantastic stage props like the Mothership.

Avon Elementary in Newark, where Clinton went to school, is also renaming its music room after him.

All of this as the Grammy Award winner returns to his hometown to perform as part of an 80th birthday party show at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday night.

ALSO READ | Caught on video: Woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas
EMBED More News Videos

Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnewarkplainfieldmusic
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling massive 5-alarm fire in Queens store
NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns, but without familiar face
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
Paddle or pedal? Boat puzzle stumps 'Wheel' contestants
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
Robbers dressed as Con Ed workers beat man, steal from elderly couple
Catch March's full worm moon in tonight's sky
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain returns
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
Cuomo delivers speech at meeting of Hispanic Clergy Organization
LI senior takes third in prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search
Acid attack on LI college student: Still unsolved 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News