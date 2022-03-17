George Clinton honored in New Jersey ahead of his 80th birthday

The town of Plainfield, where Clinton worked for many years, was renaming Passaic Street after the music legend.
A bronze plaque was being erected where tje Silk Palace barbershop once stood and Clinton formed the Parliaments.
The group started as doo-wop and evolved into Parliaments Funkadelic, incorporating funk, R&B, Gospel, rock, and more, with outlandish fashion and fantastic stage props like the Mothership.
Avon Elementary in Newark, where Clinton went to school, is also renaming its music room after him.
All of this as the Grammy Award winner returns to his hometown to perform as part of an 80th birthday party show at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday night.
