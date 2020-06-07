Hoboken mayor urges protesters to get COVID-19 test

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla is asking all residents who attended a peaceful protest on Friday to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test.
Health experts, along with Governor Murphy, have also asked any participant in a demonstration to get a test, out of an abundance of caution, to protect the health and safety of local communities.
Residents can schedule a test with their primary care physician or utilize Riverside Medical's testing facility which is open to all residents by appointment.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test through the City's partnership with Riverside Medical, which is open to all residents, please call the Community Emergency Response Team hotline at 201-420-5621 Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 5 pm. Symptoms of COVID-19 are not needed to receive a test.
On the advice of health experts, Hoboken residents who attended the demonstration are recommended to self-isolate whenever possible and avoid any contact with vulnerable populations, including the elderly, until receiving the results of a COVID-19 test.
If a resident does not have health insurance, the city of Hoboken will pay for the cost of a test with Riverside Medical.
Riverside and the city have also made testing available to any employee of any Hoboken business in advance of a gradual re-opening. The results of a COVID-19 test at the Riverside site are provided within 15 minutes, on site.
