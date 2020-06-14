Bronx bodega gets help repairing store following looting

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A bodega in the Bronx is getting some help as it rebuilds after the store was badly damaged by looters.

Matanza Deli and Grocery on East 188th Street in Fordham Heights was the target of looting during the George Floyd protests.

Everything from lottery tickets to cigarettes to medications was stolen from the store.

On Sunday, they received a $5,000 donation from United Bodegas of America.

"We ask those people that are out there trying to inflict damage to think about it twice. Who are they really hurting? Who are they damaging? They're damaging people that are probably just as poor as them and trying to make a living," UBA spokesman Fernando Mateo said.

Looters caused more than $100,000 in damage to the store during rioting on June 2.

EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the cleanup after a night of violence and looting in the Bronx.



PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxfordham heightslootinggeorge floydbodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo warns of reopen rollbacks over violations
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
New Jersey set to enter Stage 2 reopening on Monday
This New York city wants to cancel rent during the pandemic
Black Lives Matter protest draws thousands in Brooklyn
Show More
Up Close: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
NYC doc, startup team up to give health care workers a reliable commute
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
More TOP STORIES News