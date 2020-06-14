Bronx bodega gets help repairing store following looting

Matanza Deli and Grocery on East 188th Street in Fordham Heights was the target of looting during the George Floyd protests.
Everything from lottery tickets to cigarettes to medications was stolen from the store.
On Sunday, they received a $5,000 donation from United Bodegas of America.
"We ask those people that are out there trying to inflict damage to think about it twice. Who are they really hurting? Who are they damaging? They're damaging people that are probably just as poor as them and trying to make a living," UBA spokesman Fernando Mateo said.
Looters caused more than $100,000 in damage to the store during rioting on June 2.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC