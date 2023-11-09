Could Westchester County Executive George Latimer make run at Congressional seat?

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Nothing is official yet, but there is wide speculation that Westchester County Executive George Latimer could make a run for Representative Jamal Bowman's seat.

Latimer is being encouraged by Jewish groups, some of which are unhappy with Bowman's position in the Israel-Hamas war. Those groups don't see him as 100% pro-Israel.

For George Latimer, Thursday's focus was numbers, outlining the upcoming Westchester County budget, though there's always politics.

"Democracy is messy. Democracy does not work as fast as totalitarianism works," Latimer said.

The Democratic county executive is inching ever closer to announcing a run for the 16th Congressional District, which would mean mounting a primary challenge to the incumbent Jamal Bowman.

Latimer has served in the State Assembly and State Senate. He's never lost a race he's run in.

"I know exactly what is is to represent a district, and those Congressional districts are a bigger version of what those districts," he said. "You have to be knowledgeable about your own government, you have to be able to author and support legislation, it's not just the speeches you give."

Bowman is in his second term. Last month, he pled guilty to pulling a fire alarm in Washington that delayed a House vote during the government funding debate.

He's a member of the far-left Democrats called "The Squad," and recently, Jewish groups have been critical of his perceived lack of support for Israel.

He had no comment Thursday on the possible challenge, but posted a video message to his Facebook page.

"As we call for a ceasefire, as we call for peace, as we call for justice, as we call for love, lets continue to think about the children, and keep the children center because that's what we should be fighting for," Bowman said.

The 16th District covers all of southern Westchester and a small portion of the Bronx. Latimer is a Mount Vernon native, and says he's been encouraged to run.

Political strategist Hank Sheinkopf offered his take.

"When people say encouraged in politics, you know what they mean? They mean the dough is available, the money is available that he needs to raise. Bowman has substantial funds in his campaign treasury. Now Latimore will have what he needs to compete as well," Sheinkopf said.

Latimer admits the clock is ticking and says he'll make his announcement after an upcoming trip to Israel with other lawmakers.

The three-day solidarity mission is being organized by the Westchester Jewish Council which declined comment.

