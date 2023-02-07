Rep. George Santos to bring 9/11 first responder to State of the Union address

Derick Waller has the latest on the controversial congressman.

ROSLYN, Nassau County (WABC) -- One of the congressional representatives who will be at the State of the Union continues to find himself surrounded by controversy.

Early Tuesday, some of George Santos' constituents are boarding a bus to Washington to confront house Republican leadership and demand that he be removed.

It's happening ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Congressman Santos says he's bringing a guest, former FDNY firefighter Michael Weinstock.

Weinstock is a Democrat who previously ran for that third district seat and a former 9/11 first responder who says he wants to highlight ongoing health issues facing first responders like him.

But Santos lied about his own association with 9/11, falsely claiming his mother died as a result of the attack.

So why does Weinstock want anything to do with Santos?

"I went back and forth and then I just recognized that this was a special opportunity to talk about firefighters who don't have health insurance as well as talk about people who are exposed to asbestos and other toxins, and that's something that speaks to my heart. So, for those reasons I had to say, 'Yes,'" Weinstock said.

Weinstock said that he's already facing consequences for choosing to associate with Santos. He told Eyewitness News that the law firm he worked for has fired him.

Meantime, one of Santos' staffers, Mario Nicoletto, discussed his decision to resign as a Queens District Office Staff Member.

"He was never, never like this. He was always a stoic guy," said Nicoletto.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteel Lans also asked Nicoletto about where he thinks the hundreds of thousands of dollars came from in Congressman Santos' campaign. He says he has no idea.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn man mailed ashes of person he's never met in bizarre mishap

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.