GOP expected to nominate former IDF soldier to fill George Santos' vacated House seat: officials

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Republicans are expected to soon announce they are running Mazi Melesa Pilip in next February's NY-3 special election to fill the seat left vacant by George Santos.

Pilip is a largely unknown Nassau County legislator who is an Ethiopian Jew and served in the IDF.

She will challenge Tom Suozzi, well-known in his district, where he is seeking to retake his seat.

Suozzi previously held the Congressional seat for six years.

The 44-year-old Pilip is a mother of seven from Great Neck, currently serving in the Nassau Legislature.

Republicans considered more than 20 candidates.

A formal announcement is expected Friday in Massapequa.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for the special election to happen on Feb. 13.

