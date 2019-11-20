Society

Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday

The original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, is celebrating her 94th birthday on Friday.

Cook was just 4 months old when her newborn face became famous.

In 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face to represent their baby food advertising campaign.

According to the company's website, some artists submitted elaborate oil paintings, but one artist, Dorothy Hope Smith, an artist who specialized in children's portraits and who just happened to be Cook's neighbor, submitted a simple charcoal sketch and offered to elaborate on it if it was accepted.

Gerber executives said they couldn't resist the adorable baby face and selected the classic drawing as is.

Cook began appearing on Gerber products in 1928 and became the company's official trademark in 1931.

After growing up, Cook worked as an English teacher for most of her life.

Earlier this year, Magnolia Earl made history as the first adopted baby chosen as the next Gerber Baby.

"Magnolia's joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away," said Gerber. "Her sunny personality shone right through and melted the judges' hearts, and we're sure it will melt yours too!"
