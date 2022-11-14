NYC launches $14.5 million push to clean up streets, curb rat population

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is allocating $14.5 million to clean up 1,000 dirty sites.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Department of Sanitation crews are on the front lines of a new initiative to clean up the city.

Mayor Eric Adams calls the new push "Get Stuff Clean."

It allocates $14.5 million to clean up 1,000 dirty sites across the city.

The effort also includes hiring 200 additional sanitation workers; increasing waste backet servicing; stepping up rat mitigation efforts; and expanding camera enforcement of illegal dumping.

Adams vows that America's largest city will soon be its cleanest as well.

"A clean city is going to impact our recovery," he said. "And New Yorkers deserve to have a clean city."

"To be clear, this is not a pandemic problem. It isn't even a 21st century problem," said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "It's been a crisis in the making for 40 years."

The mayor also says this will not be a one-time clean up, that the city is determined to keep things clean.

How that will happen remains to be seen. NYC is currently facing a massive budget deficit.

Adams insists city officials will find the money.

