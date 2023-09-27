Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is set to appear in court on Long Island Wednesday.

Court to decide what should happen with alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer's guns

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Heuermann is expected to appear in Suffolk County Supreme Court for a pre-trial conference.

During the pre-trial conference, the judge could rule on a motion filed by prosecutors to have Heuermann's guns transferred to back Nassau County, after they were seized by Suffolk County.

More than 200 guns were discovered when investigators searched Heuermann's home this summer, and he could face gun charges if they are deemed to be illegal.

Heuermann's estranged wife is attempting to have the guns returned to her.

The Gilgo Beach murders have mystified both civilians and investigators for two decades. Heuermann was arrested on July 13, and became the first person to be charged in connection with the murders.

Since 1998, 11 bodies have been found on or near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. The "Gilgo Four" are four petite sex workers in their 20s who were found on the beach wrapped in burlap within a mile of each other. Heuermann has been charged in three of the murders and is the prime suspect in the fourth.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

ALSO READ: Gilgo Beach murders: Complete timeline of events leading up to Rex Heuermann's arrest

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.