Gilgo Beach murders: Suffolk County police set to identify one of victims

GILGO BEACH, Long Island -- Suffolk County police say they've positively identified a victim nicknamed Jane Doe number six in the nearly decade-old Gilgo Beach murders.

They say they worked with the FBI using DNA techniques.

Some of the woman's remains were discovered in Manorville in 2000, police say, while others were found on Gilgo Beach in 2011.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

Police are still searching for the person who killed 11 people whose remains were found at Gilgo Beach.

