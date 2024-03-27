Big stars represent at GLAAD Media Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Some of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated the 35th anniversary of the GLAAD Media Awards, which honors those in the media who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.

"All Of Us Strangers," "Station 19," "Doctor Who" and "What We Do In The Shadows" were among the nominees.

Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Vanguard Award for her work on stamping out discrimination.

"When you try to do good in the world, people notice," Oprah said.

Niecy Nash-Betts accepted the prestigious Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

"It represents being seen by one of the most amazing communities and I just love the fact that the way I live my life can inspire, can encourage, can shine a light on how other people may want to live their lives," Nash-Betts said.

The GLAAD Awards will stream March 29th on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.