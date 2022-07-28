Remains found behind Queens home identified as missing woman

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified human remains found in a Queens backyard one year ago as a woman reported missing last year.

A passerby called 911 around 6:40 a.m. on July 26, 2021, after spotting the remains, visible from the sidewalk, behind a home on Pine Grove Street in Jamaica.

Police said early Thursday that those remains were identified as 54-year-old Gloria Lee, who was last seen at her home in Flatbush in May of 2021 and was reported missing last October.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be homicide, but further details as to how she died have not yet been released.

Authorities say she has no connection to the home where her body was found.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

