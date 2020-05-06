Coronavirus News: Woman thrilled to see daughter after 1 month in rehab in Brooklyn for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was grateful to be discharged following one month in rehabilitation after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.Hospital staff at Atrium Rehabilitation Center Facility in Brooklyn gave Alice a rousing sendoff through the halls to meet her daughter at the entrance of the building on Tuesday.Alice was able to recover with the help of the heroic medical staff.Alice's daughter was so thrilled to see her mother, and she couldn't wait to kiss her.