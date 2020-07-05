Coronavirus News: Google creates feature helping users navigate COVID-19 hot spots

The internet giant launched a new feature on "Google Maps" to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.
One of the features allows public transportation riders to receive information about mandatory face masks and other requirements.
Google officials say users can also get alerts as to where COVID-19 testing sites are located, and if they're eligible for a test.
The feature is available here in the U.S., but not in all countries.
