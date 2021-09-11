Governor Hochul signs legislation ensuring benefits to 9/11 first responders

On Saturday, Hochul marked 20 years since the September 11th attacks by signing three pieces of legislation to ensure that all first responders who were involved in the World Trade Center rescue, recovery and cleanup operations can access benefits available to them.
The governor says the bills make it easier for first responders to apply for benefits by both expanding the criteria for defining World Trade Center first responders and allowing online submissions of notice that members of a retirement system were involved in the operations.
"These laws will help not only first responders who were at the World Trade Center on that terrible day and those who cleaned the site for weeks afterward, but also the emergency dispatchers and communications personnel who keep us safe today," Hochul said. "We will ensure they receive the support and benefits they deserve."
Here's how each bill is broken down:
-- Legislation (S.4961-B/A.6384-A) - Expands the criteria that define first responders who participated in World Trade Center rescue.
-- Legislation (S.7009/A.6934-A) - Allows for electronic submission of a notice that a member of a retirement system participated in WTC Rescue.
-- Legislation (S.7121/A.7366-A) - Defines a "first responder in communications" as an individual who is a public safety dispatcher, emergency responder, emergency operator, emergency complaint operator and emergency services dispatcher who meets minimum requirements by local government.
