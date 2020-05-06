Graphic video captures brutal gang assault in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for several people behind a brutal attack in the Bronx.

The violence was caught on camera, and the video is graphic.

You can see several people punching and kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

It happened early Monday morning on East 163rd Street.

The victim was slashed across the face with a glass bottle, and one of the attackers poured an unknown liquid on him while he was knocked out.

The victim was treated at the hospital for cuts and bruises.

Related topics:
bronxnew york citygang violenceassaultattackbeating
