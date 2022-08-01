7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured

Another violent night across New York City with seven people shot over the course of just three hours.

This morning one of those victims is in critical condition after being shot near a basketball court in Queens.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the face outside the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

So far, no arrests have been made in that incident.

The NYPD is also investigating shootings in Coney Island, Flatbush, East New York and Far Rockaway.

This string of shootings comes less than a week after seven other people were shot in just one hour including a 12-year-old girl.

