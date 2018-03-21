Gunman killed after standoff at Panera Bread near Princeton campus identified

Diana Williams has more on the armed man killed following a standoff with police in New Jersey. (WPVI)

PRINCETON, New Jersey --
Authorities identified the man killed by police after an armed standoff at a restaurant near Princeton University.

Officials said Wednesday that 56-year-old Scott Mielentz most recently lived in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, but was previously a Newtown, Pennsylvania, resident.

Other details about the shooting were not available.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says no one else was injured Tuesday at the Panera Bread restaurant across from Princeton's campus.

It was not clear what sparked the roughly five-hour standoff.

The confrontation led authorities to shut down Princeton's downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution. The university is on spring break.

Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during part of the negotiations.

