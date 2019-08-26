Gunman with rifle opens fire at New Jersey bus stop

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who opened fire with a rifle at a bus stop Monday afternoon.

New Jersey Transit confirms that a number of shots were fired just before 4 p.m. at the Old Bridge Park and Ride.

There were no reported injuries to the four people who were waiting at the bus shelter.

Authorities said the shooting suspect aws seen carrying a rifle while running towards a nearby housing complex.

Witnesses described the shooter as a black male wearing a brown mask, a green bandana, a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

New Jersey Transit police and Old Bridge police are investigating.

