Gunman with rifle opens fire at New Jersey bus stop

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who opened fire with a rifle at a bus stop Monday afternoon.
New Jersey Transit confirms that a number of shots were fired just before 4 p.m. at the Old Bridge Park and Ride.
There were no reported injuries to the four people who were waiting at the bus shelter.
Authorities said the shooting suspect aws seen carrying a rifle while running towards a nearby housing complex.
Witnesses described the shooter as a black male wearing a brown mask, a green bandana, a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
New Jersey Transit police and Old Bridge police are investigating.
