Gunmen posing as florists wanted in violent NYC home invasion, police say

Police say a showed up at a home posing as a flower deliveryman on Haddon St. in Jamaica Estates. The man, who was holding a bouquet of flowers waited for several minutes after ringing the doorbell. That is when someone peeked through the window, saw the flowers, and opened the door.
Two other men then appeared from out of nowhere, flashed guns, and ransacked the home.
Sources tell Eyewitness News when they entered the house, they cut the phone lines and the internet.
Investigators say they tased and assaulted the female homeowner and threatened to kidnap or kill her.
The suspects also ransacked the home and ran away with any valuables she had, although it is unclear what was taken from the home.
The suspects left the scene in two separate vehicles - a white Toyota Sienna and another black vehicle.
A large police presence remained at the scene collecting evidence
