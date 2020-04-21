Gunpoint robbery caught on camera in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A video shows a terrifying gunpoint attack and robbery in Brooklyn.
Two men threatened the victim with a gun while struggling for her purse.
That's when one of the suspects hit her in the face with his gun.
A man who tried to intervene was also attacked.
This happened on Wednesday April 8 at approximately 3:45 p.m. inside the Pay-O-Matic on Graham Avenue in Williamsburg.
The suspects got away with the woman's phone, $900 in cash, and debit card.
The first individual is a dark-skinned male with a beard, last seen wearing a black and yellow baseball cap with the words "Star Wars" on the front, a yellow du-rag, a blue surgical mask, a dark colored jacket, red and white gloves, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.
The second individual is a dark-skinned male with eye glasses, last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
