Fire at home in South Hackensack leaves 2 people hospitalized

The victims were inside the home on Agar Place when it went up in flames at around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Video from NewsCopter7 showed heavy damage to the middle of the structure.
At least one of the two victims was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.
Both sustained severe smoke inhalation.
A third person was treated for a minor injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
