Fire at home in South Hackensack leaves 2 people hospitalized

Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

SOUTH HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are hospitalized after being pulled from a burning home in Bergen County.The victims were inside the home on Agar Place when it went up in flames at around 3:15 a.m. Friday.Video from NewsCopter7 showed heavy damage to the middle of the structure.At least one of the two victims was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.Both sustained severe smoke inhalation.A third person was treated for a minor injury.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------