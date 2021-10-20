NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's officially the spookiest time of the year -- Halloween has arrived in the Tri-State area.
Whether you are dressing up, your pet or child looks extra adorable or your home looks haunted, we want to see your photos.
RELATED | More Halloween stories
If you aren't planning to trick or treat amid the pandemic, from cemeteries to corn mazes and even the New York Botanical Gardens, there are several safe options for friends and families to visit together.
But what else are we forgetting?
We want to hear from you on your best Halloween activities. We also want to see your costumes and recipes -- they could even appear on Eyewitness News.
Submit your photos or ideas with us using the form below:
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Boo! Show off your Halloween decor and costumes
1 / 13
Halloween photos from Eyewitness News viewers
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News