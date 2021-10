Ex-NYC schools chancellor fined $1,100 after seeing 'Hamilton' with wife

EMBED >More News Videos N.J. Burkett reports on the newest venue on Broadway -- a vaccination site.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is facing a fine after taking his wife to see a performance of "Hamilton."City investigators found Carranza took his wife to see the show using tickets designated for employees of the Department of Education.The NYC Conflicts of Interest Board made the ruling on Thursday.The special tickets cost only $10 as part of a partnership with the education department in 2019.The board found that "in using this ticket for his wife, the chancellor used his city possession to benefit his wife."He has been ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 to the board.Carranza resigned as chancellor in March. He was replaced by former Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Porter ----------