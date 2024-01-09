Elderly woman critical, others injured in Harlem apartment fire

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY is on the scene of a fire in Harlem that has left several people injured, including an elderly woman.

The fire happened Tuesday at an apartment building on Edgecombe Avenue around 10 a.m.

The deputy chief on the scene said the fire started on the 12th floor and spread to the 13th floor and that there was a lot of clutter in the apartment, providing an extra challenge.

Among the injured is an 80-year-old woman who is said to be in critical condition.

A firefighter was also checked out for a minor injury.

