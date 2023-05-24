2 NYPD officers struck by fleeing vehicle in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two police officers were struck by a fleeing vehicle in East Harlem on Tuesday night.

The incident happened after two officers, assigned to the 23rd precinct for extra enforcement, pulled over a white Range Rover around 9:20 p.m.

Both officers were struck by the vehicle on East 116th Street and Third Avenue and then dragged, surveillance video shows.

They were taken to Harlem Hospital where they are expected to survive.

The unoccupied vehicle was located nearby on Pleasant Avenue and East 114th Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

