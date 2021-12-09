Shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer during possible carjacking attempt in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11311205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows the 50 foot tree on Sixth Avenue going up in flames. Toni Yates reports the suspect in custody is a 49-year-old homeless man.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Shots were fired at an off-duty NYPD officer during a possible carjacking attempt in Harlem Wednesday night.The officer was in his Audi when a suspect walked up and pulled a gun at Macombs Place and W 154th Street.The officer did not comply with the possible carjacking and the suspect, joined by an accomplice, opened fire.The officer was not injured, but his Audi was struck.The suspects, described only as males wearing dark clothing, fled in a vehicle.No arrests have been made.----------