Shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer during possible carjacking attempt in Harlem

The officer was in his Audi when a suspect walked up and pulled a gun at Macombs Place and W 154th Street.
The officer did not comply with the possible carjacking and the suspect, joined by an accomplice, opened fire.
The officer was not injured, but his Audi was struck.
The suspects, described only as males wearing dark clothing, fled in a vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
