Woman arrested in bizarre hatchet slashing incident in Manhattan

Officials say the 28-year-old female victim and the 22-year-old suspect were both inside a building on East 85th Street at the time of the incident on Monday.
They say neither the victim or the suspect lived there and that they were visiting a mutual friend.
Police say the two women got into a fight and the suspect slashed the victim in the leg with a hatchet.
They say the suspect then fled to the roof of the building and climbed down the fire escape.
According to officials, the suspect then got on a bus, along First Avenue. She then gets off at East 86th Street and barricades herself inside a freight elevator.
MORE NEWS: Man from Ohio with semi-automatic rifle inside Times Square subway station arrested, charged
NYPD ESU then responds to the scene and removes the suspect from the elevator.
Police say the charges against the woman are pending.
A hatchet was recovered at the scene.
ALSO READMan fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip