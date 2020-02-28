Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: 1 person in New York City being tested for coronavirus, health officials say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's health commissioner has announced the city is monitoring one person for the coronavirus.

That individual is under the age of 50 who has respiratory symptoms and recently traveled to Italy.



New York health experts are trying to make their own test for COVID-19 amid a growing backlog of testing at the CDC in Atlanta.

Right now, all tests have to go through that central hub.



States across the U.S. are closely monitoring people who have traveled to parts of the world with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the spread of cases in Italy, Iran, and South Korea has increased concerns here.

Health officials are expanding testing guidelines now that cases are being confirmed outside of China.

RELATED: How to protect yourself from the coronavirus

In New York, NYU has halted its study abroad program in Florence Italy as hundreds of coronavirus cases have emerged across Europe.

Students have already been sent home.

Global financial markets are also reacting to the outbreak.

On Wall Street, the Dow lost nearly 1200 Thursday, its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.

Investors are worried about how the outbreak is going to harm the economy as airlines, hotels, manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies are all impacted.

And Friday morning, futures were pointing to another potential steep drop.

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns impacting LI Chinese-American businesses

Lawmakers are also raising questions about new published reports in which a federal whistleblower claims Health and Human Services employees wearing no protective gear at a facility in California came in contact with quarantined patients.

When asked about that report, the HHS secretary said the workers should never have been without protective gear.

California just got their first case of the virus from what is called "community spread," where the patient has no recent history of travel to affected areas and doesn't know how they contracted the virus.

There have still been no confirmed cases in New York City.

RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
