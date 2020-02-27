Coronavirus News: 1 person in New York City being tested for coronavirus, health officials say

The person reported symptoms after recently traveling to Italy, according to health officials.
We are currently investigating one person in New York City for #COVID19, the illness caused by novel #coronavirus. The person reported symptoms and recent travel to Italy. This person will be tested by @CDCgov and we will update results soon. The latest: https://t.co/AKpJIDztv1 pic.twitter.com/7JzEngSkqp— nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) February 27, 2020
The testing will be done by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.
