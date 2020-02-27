Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: 1 person in New York City being tested for coronavirus, health officials say

This illustration shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person in New York City is being tested for the coronavirus, COVID-19, health officials say.

The person reported symptoms after recently traveling to Italy, according to health officials.


The testing will be done by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.

