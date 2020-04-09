Coronavirus News: 10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials say 10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home have died of COVID-19.The New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said aside from the 10 deaths, there are an additional 23 confirmed cases among residents.Tests are still pending for 47 other residents.There are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff members and another 20 staff members are awaiting results.Overall there are 285 residents and 394 staff members.A spokesperson said there are other deaths among residents, but that number and causes are still unknown at this time.