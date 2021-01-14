Coronavirus NY: 101-year-old WWII vet in New York gets COVID vaccine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9603728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One hundred-year-old Tina Pignataro won her fight against the virus and left the emergency field hospital at Staten Island University Hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SULLIVAN, New York (WABC) -- A 101-year-old World War II veteran in Upstate New York is now arming himself in the fight against COVID-19.Robert Read arrived at a vaccination center in the town of Sullivan on Monday and was looking forward to getting his first dose of the vaccine.He was among the first seniors to get the vaccine as part of Group 1B, which includes people over the age of 75."It went fine...no problem so far, but I don't, my daughter's going to drive back just in case...but I must say it was well organized," Read said.Read gave a thumbs-up on his way out of the vaccine center and was happy to have received the potentially life-saving shot.