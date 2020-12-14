Coronavirus News: Vaccine arrives in NY; 1st shots to be given this morning

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (LIJ) in Queens will be administering the first doses to two Northwell Health system front line health care workers at 11 a.m. Monday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo will participate in the event via livestream from Albany.
According to LIJ, Yves Duroseau, MD, chair of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital and Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center will receive the first vaccines.
"Both Dr. Duroseau and Nurse Lindsay have worked tirelessly to ease the suffering of COVID-19 patients since the virus outbreak began in New York 10 months ago," the hospital said in a statment. "It is their hope that their willingness to be among the first to be vaccinated in the region will serve as an example to the general public to take advantage of this life-saving treatment."
LIJ is one of 44 New York City hospitals with the ultra-cold storage needed for the vaccine.
Pfizer's vaccine is shipping from Michigan packed in dry ice. Hospitals then have 90 seconds to unpack it and move it to special freezers.
RELATED: New York prepares for first shipments of Pfizer's COVID vaccine
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced hospital workers deemed high risk are the first in line to receive the vaccine, followed by nursing home workers and residents next week.
Essential workers who interact with the public, like teachers and firefighters, are next.
The general public may not see the vaccine until February.
RELATED: Gov. Murphy says NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will prioritize hard-hit neighborhoods.
"We are adamant that we will not distribute this vaccine according to who has the most wealth, privilege or celebrity," de Blasio said. "We will distribute according to which community needs it most.... We're going to spread this vaccine to all who need it quickly, effectively as only NYC can do."
COVID NYC Update: Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC Monday
Pfizer started developing this vaccine in January, and now, less than a year later - following last week's authorization by the FDA - it is in hospitals.
The chief pharmacy officer at Mount Sinai Health System calls this nothing short of a miracle. Moderna's COVID vaccine could receive FDA approval by the end of this week.
MORE NEWS: EMS unit robbed in Brooklyn for 2nd time in a week
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip