2 Nassau County school bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two school bus drivers are among 19 cases now reported in Nassau County, officials said.Two new cases were reported in the county, but it's not clear if the bus drivers are the new cases.Both drive small buses and usually transport 80 students total on several routes.Most families of those students have been contacted, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.Their bus driver routes account for some school closures in Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District, Locust Valley School District, and Glen Cove School District.72 residents are still in mandatory quarantine, 74 in precautionary quarantine, and 10 with tests pending.Among the related issues reported in the county, the Office of Consumer Affairs has been receiving price gauging complaints.A pharmacy in Island Park was found selling n95 masks for $5 each from box of 20.A convenience store in Hicksville was fined for selling mask boxes - bought for $30, selling for $60.Both offenses carry fines of $5,000.Additionally, the Glen Cove Senior Center has been closed out of caution.Meals provided by the center will be delivered to seniors instead.