27 cases of Hepatitis A in outbreak at New Jersey golf club, 1 death

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey health officials say the number of cases related to a Hepatitis A outbreak at a members-only golf and tennis club is now at 27, including one death.

The New Jersey Department of Health is working with the Mendham Township Health Department and the Mendham Golf and Tennis Club in response to an outbreak of the illness related to a food handler at the club.

It's believed the outbreak happened between June 9 and June 30 and is linked to a worker who handled food.

The Department of Health Communicable Disease Service does not determine cause of death, so even though there has been a fatality in one of the cases, the department cannot confirm the cause of that death.

Hepatitis A is mainly spread through close person-to-person contact or through contaminated food.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their doctor.

