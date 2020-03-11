Health & Fitness

31 positive cases of coronavirus on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are 31 positive cases of coronavirus on Long Island as of Wednesday morning.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 25 people in the county have tested positive for coronavirus. That's six new cases since Tuesday. 20 of the positive cases are in the Town of Hempstead, 3 in the Town of North Hempstead, and 3 in the Town of Oyster Bay.

153 people are currently in mandatory quarantine and 79 people are in precautionary quarantine.

There are 10 tests for COVID-19 pending.

In Suffolk County, there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus. Two of the patients are connected to each other. Seventy-two people remain in monitored precautionary isolation due to travel.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, there are 186 cases of coronavirus throughout New York state, most of them are in New Rochelle, in Westchester County.

Officials are also asking residents to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:
--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.

--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.
--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.
--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.
--If you feel sick, stay home.
--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.

----------
